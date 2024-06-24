ACt Party leader David Seymour spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Michael Craig

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Act Party leader David Seymour, who has his say about the state of New Zealand’s roads, boats and planes.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader ponders pylons, boats and planes and why nothing is working in this country. Do we need to go back to “Think Big” and the big infrastructure projects of the 1980s? Is National Super sustainable at 65? And what’s more exciting, the Greens or the All Blacks?

John Connell:

We head to County Longford in the Irish Midlands to yarn to the author of the best-selling book, Twelve Sheep - Life lessons from a lambing season. He’s a multi-award-winning journalist, playwright, documentary producer, motivational speaker and farmer.

Pita Alexander:

Globetrotting Christchurch farm accountant has been on the road recently as a keynote speaker at Beef + Lamb NZ conferences in the Waikato region. We look at the dark issues and the light at the end of the tunnel for the industry. Plus, he comments on the huge issues facing the world, including climate migration from Africa.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert on winter weather - cold and wet - surprise, surprise.

