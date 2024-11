Act leader David Seymour speaking to reporters on the tiles, Parliament, Wellington, 30 July, 2024. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Act leader David Seymour, who said he was “disappointed” that almost two-thirds of New Zealanders support a capital gains tax in some form.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader and soon-to-be Deputy Prime Minister, talks about a peaceful transition with Winston Peters, gun laws, why he’s no fan of a capital gains tax, and the prospects for the US election.