Listen to The Country online: Winston Peters on the Paris Agreement

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, for an off-the-cuff chat about why he thinks New Zealand should pull out of the Paris Agreement.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The Deputy Prime Minister and NZ First leader deviates from scripted questions and laments the loss of politicians being able to think and speak on their feet and off the cuff.

He also sticks with his long-held view that New Zealand should pull out of the Paris Agreement.

Plus, he has no time for Chris Hipkins’ attempts to woo him for 2026.

Bruce Cotterill:

Herald business columnist and podcaster says we need to pull out of the Paris Agreement (just like China, India and the US) and learn to be a “fast follower” rather than sacrifice our farmers on the altar of climate change.

Kevin “Smiley” Barrett:

Taranaki dairy farmer, and All Black stud breeder, comments on the Big Dry.

He also talks about Fonterra’s latest emissions incentives and why he reckons he’s not getting them.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weatherman makes a belated Tuesday appearance as we ask for rain.

Listen below:


