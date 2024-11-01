Advertisement
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Trade Minister Todd McClay on Gulf Co-operation Council trade agreement

The Country
2 mins to read
Minister of Trade Todd McClay spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay from Doha today. Photo / George Heard

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister of Trade Todd McClay, to learn more about a new trade agreement between New Zealand and the Middle East Gulf Co-operation Council countries, signed after 18 years of talks and delays.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

The Minister of Trade announced from Doha today that New Zealand and the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have concluded negotiations on a trade agreement that will open up significant opportunities for New Zealand exporters in the Gulf region.

But what about the prospects for our FTA with India?

Have we been kicked to touch?

Michael Every:

Rabobank’s Singapore-based global strategist looks at how the outcome of the US Presidential election will potentially affect New Zealand and world trade, how a Trump win would affect the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and whether 2025 will be a better year for the world economy than 2024.

Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie:

Today’s farmer panel is a true farming partnership. We catch up with the “Celebrity Power Couple of New Zealand Farming” as we look back on Season 2 of Nadia’s Farm and ask if there’ll be a Season 3.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s principal scientist offers a different kind of forecast — the US election.

Barry Soper:

We ask New Zealand’s longest-serving political journalist to pick the US election.

Listen below:


Save

