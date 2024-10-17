Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Southland Federated Farmers’ Jason Herrick on Fish & Game dispute

Federated Farmers Southland is calling for farmers to remove angler access to private land. Photo / Unsplash

Today on The Country radio show, host Rowena Duncum catches up with Southland Federated Farmers chairman Jason Herrick, to find out more about his organisation’s battle with Southland Fish & Game.

Jason Herrick:

Southland Federated Farmers chairman gives us an update on his organisation’s battle with Fish & Game and why Feds is calling for Southland Fish & Game to be stripped of their advocacy function.


Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent discusses live exports, shipping wine to China, and the “most lucrative race on turf in the world” — The Everest.


Dr John Roche:

MPI’s director of on-farm support has advice for Southland and Otago farmers post-flood. He also talks about how MPI is connecting scientists and farmers to help reduce on-farm emissions.

Mark Tanner Part One:

We catch up with the founder and managing director of Shanghai-based China Skinny, one of China’s best-known marketing, research and digital agencies. He looks at how the Chinese market is going, whether it will recover, and what it means for New Zealand exporters.

Mark Tanner Part Two:

The founder and managing director of China Skinny on what Kiwi exporters need to do to stand out in China’s “incredibly diverse” market and how China’s technology influences how consumers purchase food.

Listen below:


