Listen to The Country online: Shearing update with Sir David Fagan

Shearing legend Sir David Fagan caught up with Rowena Duncum on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Rowena Duncum catches up with shearing legend Sir David Fagan, to find out the latest for the season, and a “big project’ he’s working on at his King Country farm.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

WeatherWatch’s head weather analyst says there’s a much more settled and dry week for Southland despite a frost this morning, while the North Island could feel more “La Nina-like” by the end of the week.

Plus, he’s keeping his eye on a possible subtropical storm near Tonga and gives an update on the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in the US.

Sir David Fagan:

Shearing legend and King Country farmer reviews the Waimate Spring Shears and previews the upcoming transtasman test.

He also tells us about a “big project” he’s got going on at his dairy farm.

Hunter McGregor:

We ask a Kiwi businessman in Shanghai, China if there are any green shoots on the horizon, and for the latest on China’s national holiday numbers and Government stimulus package.

Ruth Aickin:

Rowena catches up with the star of last night’s Country Calendar episode, set in Samoa, to learn more about all things farming on Savai’i.

Listen below:

