Shearing legend Sir David Fagan caught up with Rowena Duncum on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Rowena Duncum catches up with shearing legend Sir David Fagan, to find out the latest for the season, and a “big project’ he’s working on at his King Country farm.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

WeatherWatch’s head weather analyst says there’s a much more settled and dry week for Southland despite a frost this morning, while the North Island could feel more “La Nina-like” by the end of the week.

Plus, he’s keeping his eye on a possible subtropical storm near Tonga and gives an update on the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in the US.