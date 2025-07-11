Advertisement
Home / The Country

On The Up: Hawke’s Bay business turns waste paper into 110 million fruit trays annually

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
3 mins to read

Waste cardboard and paper waiting to be turned into eco-friendly fruit trays at Hawk Packaging.

Hawk Packaging is a family-owned business turning waste paper and cardboard into fruit trays for the horticulture industry. Kem Ormond talks to finds out more.

Imagine a business that turns 14,000 tonnes of roadside rubbish into 110 million fruit trays a year — powered by automated machines running 24/7, 365

