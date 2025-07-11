During the period after the fire, Hawk formed a strategic partnership with an overseas manufacturer to supply their customers with fruit trays until they resumed manufacturing.
Combs travelled the globe to study best practices in moulded fibre manufacturing.
Fenwick said these insights, combined with a strong focus on quality, compliance, and health and safety, ensured that their new facility, production line, and manufacturing processes met the highest standards.
They now produce eco-friendly moulded fibre trays, made from 100% reclaimed paper, specifically designed to protect fruit during the packing, storage and shipping processes.
The trays are designed for specific fruit types and made to be used in different temperature and humidity environments, contributing to a seamless and efficient supply chain.
There were no bleaches, pigments, biocides or toxic chemicals in the manufacturing process, Fenwick said.
“Hawk ensures its products comply with international industry regulations and standards.”
The process starts with sourcing local and regional waste paper, which is made into 750kg bales.
It is then put into a pulper (similar to a huge cake mixer with a whisk) and water is added.
The mixture goes through stringent clean-up processes to remove anything non-fibrous.