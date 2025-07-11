Hawk is a New Zealand family-owned and operated business, based at Whakatu, in Hastings, Hawke’s Bay.

Managing director Tim Combs took ownership of Hawk Packaging on August 1, 2009. It was formerly Ludowici Packaging, established in 1993.

A fire in 2012 led to the loss of the Hastings manufacturing facility.

Chief Operating Officer Hawk Group Ltd, Kelly Fenwick, said this setback spurred them to purchase a new site in Whakatu and build a facility that would elevate their operations.

During the period after the fire, Hawk formed a strategic partnership with an overseas manufacturer to supply their customers with fruit trays until they resumed manufacturing.

Combs travelled the globe to study best practices in moulded fibre manufacturing.

Fenwick said these insights, combined with a strong focus on quality, compliance, and health and safety, ensured that their new facility, production line, and manufacturing processes met the highest standards.

They now produce eco-friendly moulded fibre trays, made from 100% reclaimed paper, specifically designed to protect fruit during the packing, storage and shipping processes.

The trays are designed for specific fruit types and made to be used in different temperature and humidity environments, contributing to a seamless and efficient supply chain.

There were no bleaches, pigments, biocides or toxic chemicals in the manufacturing process, Fenwick said.

“Hawk ensures its products comply with international industry regulations and standards.”

Hawk managing director Tim Combs (centre) with sons Josh, general manager of distribution (left), and Sam, general manager of production and planning.

The process starts with sourcing local and regional waste paper, which is made into 750kg bales.

It is then put into a pulper (similar to a huge cake mixer with a whisk) and water is added.

The mixture goes through stringent clean-up processes to remove anything non-fibrous.

Wet strength is added, along with a purple food-safe dye.

Once at the right pulp consistency, it goes through a vacuum and moulding process and is then oven-dried, in what looks similar to a pizza oven.

Their operation is based on innovation and growth, and has already led to the formation of Hawk Technology and Hawk Technology Services - two businesses set up to complement the offering of Hawk.

Hawk Technology offers robotic packing solutions for post-harvest horticulture, maximising packhouse efficiencies and outputs for customers worldwide, from design to installation.