Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers’ banking spokesman says the broad scope of the banking inquiry announced this week will hit the mark for farmers and rural communities and that farmers have been asking serious questions about the levels of competition, profitability and transparency in rural lending for a long time now; and it looks like they’re about to get answers.





Peter Newbold:

PGG Wrightson’s Real Estate general manager takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market and pays tribute to a long-time servant of the company.

Jo Luxton:

We last chatted to Labour’s agriculture spokeswoman on July 15 but we haven’t heard boo from her since. Does Labour actually have any agriculture policies? Or are they asleep at the wheel?

Cameron Henderson:

DairyNZ director and North Canterbury dairy farmer talks about the ongoing dry in his region, the improving prospects facing the industry and why urgent RMA changes are being welcomed to avoid an avalanche of red tape around regulation around discharges.

Listen below: