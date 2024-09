The Country host Jamie Mackay wants good news only weather-wise from forecaster Phil Duncan on today's show. Photo / Kim Gillespie

The Country host Jamie Mackay wants good news only weather-wise from forecaster Phil Duncan on today's show. Photo / Kim Gillespie

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Phil Duncan from WeatherWatch, to find out what’s in store for October.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Today we find our Monday weather man in Queenstown, lapping up the sunshine, on the last day of September. But what does October have in store for us? We only want good news!