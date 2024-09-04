Advertisement
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: NZ’s special agricultural trade envoy Hamish Marr on farming at home and away

The Country
2 mins to read
As New Zealand's special agricultural envoy, Hamish Marr gets to see farming in action globally and locally. Photo / Bevan Conley.

As New Zealand's special agricultural envoy, Hamish Marr gets to see farming in action globally and locally. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Today on The Country radio show, host Rowena Duncum catches up with Hamish Marr, who, as New Zealand’s special agricultural trade envoy, is looking forward to a trip to China, while also, as a Mid Canterbury farmer, battling the region’s wild weather.

On with the show:

Andrew Murray:

Fonterra’s chief financial officer debuts on The Country to look at the latest Global Dairy Trade auction results, which dropped 0.4% across the board, with whole milk powder down 2.5% and skim milk powder up 4.5%.

He also talks about why the co-op is investing in a new UHT plant in Southland.

Kelvin Wickham:

Ballance’s chief executive joins Rowena in the Auckland studio to recap his first year in the role; saying there have been “plenty of challenges” so far.


Hamish Marr:

New Zealand’s special agricultural trade envoy, and Mid Canterbury farmer, updates the wild weather conditions in the region and how his farming operation is going. He’s also been busy globetrotting in his trade envoy role and is looking forward to a trip to China.

Hunter McGregor:

The Country’s Shanghai-based correspondent on China’s challenging restaurant environment and what he’s seen on his travels in Guangzhou.

Janine Mallon:

The owner-operator of Zest4Travel on the itinerary for The Country’s agricultural tour of Outback Queensland, which will take place in May 2025 hosted by Rowena Duncum.

Listen below:

