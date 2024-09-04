As New Zealand's special agricultural envoy, Hamish Marr gets to see farming in action globally and locally. Photo / Bevan Conley.

As New Zealand's special agricultural envoy, Hamish Marr gets to see farming in action globally and locally. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Today on The Country radio show, host Rowena Duncum catches up with Hamish Marr, who, as New Zealand’s special agricultural trade envoy, is looking forward to a trip to China, while also, as a Mid Canterbury farmer, battling the region’s wild weather.

On with the show:

Andrew Murray:

Fonterra’s chief financial officer debuts on The Country to look at the latest Global Dairy Trade auction results, which dropped 0.4% across the board, with whole milk powder down 2.5% and skim milk powder up 4.5%.

He also talks about why the co-op is investing in a new UHT plant in Southland.