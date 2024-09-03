The Global Dairy Trade auction dipped slightly this week after a 5.5% increase two weeks ago. Photo / DairyNZ

There has been a small dip in prices in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 0.4% decrease across the board.

This is after an impressive jump of 5.5% at the previous event two weeks ago.

Whole milk powder - which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price - dropped 2.5% to an average of US$3396/MT. This follows a whopping 7.2% increase at the previous auction.

Skim milk powder - Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product – rose 4.5%, to an average of US$2753/MT.

Butter milk powder recorded the largest increase at this event - jumping 8.4%, to an average of US$3024/MT, with mozzarella not far behind on a 7% boost to an average of US$5145/MT.