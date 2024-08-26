It is grown predominantly for the Australian market and also the United States, Canada, Northern Europe and South America.
The Marr family had been growing the resilient pasture grass since 1910, 74-year-old Graham said.
“That was because they had seven wagon loads of wheat and one wagon load of cocksfoot that was carted to the railhead in Methven and the cocksfoot was worth more than the seven wagon loads of wheat, so they decided to continue and it’s been that way ever since.”
They also grow red clover seed, barley seed, barley for malt, processed peas, wheat, oats and winter feed crops.
The seeds are cleaned, bagged and shipped from a custom-built facility on the farm.
“Grandad built that and we keep adding to it over generations,” Stuart said.
Not having to send seed away for cleaning is an important time-saver.
“It still costs us but the advantage is we get seed cleaned when we want it, in the order we want, so then it’s just a matter [of] getting it to a container in time to go overseas so we can get paid for it!”
When Graham is not bagging seed or doing the books, he sings and is a longstanding member of the Mid Canterbury Choir in Ashburton.
The chorister’s favourite piece of music is Handel’s Messiah.
‘’I’m a bass and I’ve been a bass ever since high school days,” he said.
The tractor cab has become his on-farm practice room.