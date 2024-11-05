Todd Muller:

The former National Party leader has transformed into an American political podcaster. Today we get his take on arguably the most important presidential election of our lifetime. Is he picking Kamala or Trump?





Jason Herrick:

The Southland President of Federated Farmers has made the journey up for a free beer and a feed of Heartland Chips.

Greg Menzies:

Our old mate and co-collaborator, the national marketing manager for Emerson’s, gives us his take on our latest joint venture — The Farmers Pour — an extra crispy pale ale.

Greg Millar:

The National Fundraising Manager for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme talks about recorded weaner calf prices for the charity.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent talks politics, footy, and weather, with the weather seeming to be the only thing playing ball for farmers at the moment.

Rick Ladd:

The national sales manager for Brandt has made his way from Gisborne to share a drop of The Farmers Pour and a few Farmers Cut chips with The Country.

