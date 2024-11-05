Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Jamie Mackay launches The Farmers Pour and The Farmers Cut

The Country
2 mins to read
The Country host Jamie Mackay, (centre), interviews Heartland Chips founder Raymond Bowan (right), under the watchful eye of tech guru Martin Balch.

The Country host Jamie Mackay, (centre), interviews Heartland Chips founder Raymond Bowan (right), under the watchful eye of tech guru Martin Balch.

Today on The Country, host Jamie Mackay is live from Emerson’s Brewery in Dunedin, to launch the show’s collaboration with Emerson’s and Heartland Chips; a crispy pale ale called The Farmers Pour, and three flavours of chips, The Farmers Cut.

On with the show:

Raymond Bowan:

This spud farmer in Winchester, South Canterbury, is also the founder of Heartland Chips. He talks about how he went from growing potatoes for others to make potato chips, to making his own. He also celebrates his collaboration with The Country, The Farmers Cut.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Todd Muller:

The former National Party leader has transformed into an American political podcaster. Today we get his take on arguably the most important presidential election of our lifetime. Is he picking Kamala or Trump?


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jason Herrick:

The Southland President of Federated Farmers has made the journey up for a free beer and a feed of Heartland Chips.

Greg Menzies:

Our old mate and co-collaborator, the national marketing manager for Emerson’s, gives us his take on our latest joint venture — The Farmers Pour — an extra crispy pale ale.

Greg Millar:

The National Fundraising Manager for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme talks about recorded weaner calf prices for the charity.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent talks politics, footy, and weather, with the weather seeming to be the only thing playing ball for farmers at the moment.

Rick Ladd:

The national sales manager for Brandt has made his way from Gisborne to share a drop of The Farmers Pour and a few Farmers Cut chips with The Country.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Listen below:

Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country