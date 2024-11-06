Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Global Dairy Trade auction with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell

The Country
2 mins to read
Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell spoke to The Country about the positive Global Dairy Trade Auction. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell, to talk about a great GDT auction overnight and the prospects of a $10 payout.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders expanding the dairy industry to help double exports in the next decade, the American election, his high-performing Trade Minister Todd McClay and whether some of the Coalition Ministers are dragging the chain with their portfolios.


Miles Hurrell:

We find the chief executive of Fonterra at the 7th annual China International Import Expo in Shanghai where we talk about a great GDT auction overnight (up 4.8%, WMP + 4.4%, SMP + 4%), and the prospects of a $10 payout and possible dairy conversions.


Miranda Devine:

It’s Election Day in the US, so we talk to a high-profile Fox TV correspondent, and New York Post columnist (with 675,000 followers on X) about Donald Trump. Unsurprisingly, she’s an unabashed supporter and cheerleader for the man who could be the 47th President.

Annette O’Sullivan:

The author of Woolsheds - The Historic Shearing Sheds of Aotearoa New Zealand reflects on “the story of the rise and rise and then regrettable fall of a once great industry - one that kept a small, far away colony with limited resources from insolvency and which, at its peak, made many families who ran stations fabulously wealthy”. [Wool 1860 - 90% of export income, 1920 - 26%, 2023 - 1.4%]

Listen below:


