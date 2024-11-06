Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell spoke to The Country about the positive Global Dairy Trade Auction. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell, to talk about a great GDT auction overnight and the prospects of a $10 payout.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders expanding the dairy industry to help double exports in the next decade, the American election, his high-performing Trade Minister Todd McClay and whether some of the Coalition Ministers are dragging the chain with their portfolios.



