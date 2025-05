Plus, whether Trump won the Canadian and Australian elections for the Left.

Matt Bolger:

Fonterra’s new managing director of co-operative affairs reviews another outstanding GDT Auction overnight (up 4.6%, WMP + 6.2%) as the 24/25 season draws to a close.

Kate Acland:

We catch up with the chairwoman of Beef + Lamb NZ in Brussels.

She talks about a warm reception for her in Europe, declining livestock numbers and no decline in pastoral farms going to carbon forestry.

Wayne McNee:

The chief executive of AgriZeroNZ defends the investment in methane emissions reductions being made on behalf of New Zealand farmers.

Jen Corkran:

Rabobank’s senior animal proteins analyst reviews the sheep and beef sections from the bank’s May Agribusiness Monthly report.

And it makes for good reading.

