Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Exploring proposed changes to gene technology regulation

The Country
2 mins to read
Photo / 123RF

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with a US-based professor about the government’s proposed reforms of genetic engineering (GE) regulation. In a media release earlier this month, the Government hailed the proposed reforms as a step towards developing a wide range of benefits – from new cancer treatments and combating blood disorders to battling environmental pests and aiding native flora.

On with the show:

David Williams:

Is a California-based professor who grew up on a Banks Peninsula sheep and beef farm. Today he shares his thoughts on the controversial topic of the proposed changes to gene technology regulation. He has an interesting outsider’s perspective on GMOs which has not currently been presented in the media. So, we give him the chance.

Te Radar:

The Voice of the FMG Young Farmer Contest previews the 2025 competition which is under way now with the District Finals. We also talk beer, chips, and agriculture in schools.

Catherine Ward:

We catch up with the Supreme Award winner at Friday night’s Rural Women NZ Business Awards - the Pahi Coastal Walk on the family sheep and beef farm at Port Jackson.

Pita Alexander:

Is a Christchurch-based farm accountant and raconteur who shares his vastly experienced thoughts on the state of NZ farming and the wider economy.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert says NZ is drying out this week, except Westland and Southland (but Southland is improving?) It will be drier and warmer than average across much of the country this week.

Listen below:

Latest from The Country

