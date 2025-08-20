Michael Every:

A two-part interview with Rabobank’s Singapore-based Global Strategist.

Part One: “Trump the Peacemaker” and whether a truce in Russia and the Middle East will result in a sugar rush for the world economy.

Part Two: “Trump the Disruptor” and how a trading nation like New Zealand can insulate itself against his tariffs.

Andrew Murray:

Fonterra’s chief financial officer reviews another (relatively) good GDT Auction overnight (down 0.3%, WMP + 0.3%) with good interest from China, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

“‘It’s the economy, stupid.’ This phrase remains both relevant and important, despite its age.”

So writes a leading primary sector academic in her latest column for The Country: Why farming really is the backbone of NZ.

Listen below: