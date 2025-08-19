Advertisement
Global Dairy Trade: Dairy prices ease 0.3% in latest auction

The Country
2 mins to read

Whole milk powder edged up, but overall GDT prices slipped in the latest GDT auction. Photo / Christine Cornege

Prices have dropped slightly in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 0.3% dip across the board.

The result ends a short run of gains, following a 0.7% lift at the previous event and a 1.1% rise on July 16.

Before that, prices had fallen at four

