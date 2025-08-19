Whole milk powder edged up, but overall GDT prices slipped in the latest GDT auction. Photo / Christine Cornege

Prices have dropped slightly in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 0.3% dip across the board.

The result ends a short run of gains, following a 0.7% lift at the previous event and a 1.1% rise on July 16.

Before that, prices had fallen at four consecutive auctions between late May and early July.

Whole milk powder - which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price - recorded a modest 0.3% lift, to an average of US$4036/MT.

Skim milk powder - Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product – was down 1.8%, to an average of US$2756/MT.