Anhydrous milk fat was the only other positive result apart from whole milk powder, with a 0.1% bump to an average of US$7078/MT.
On the negative side, cheddar dropped 0.5%, to an average of US$4548/MT, and butter slid 1.0% to an average of US$7144/MT.
Mozzarella recorded the steepest fall, down 2.7% to US$4447/MT.
Butter milk powder was not available at this event.
Lactose was not offered at this event.
A total of 36,553 metric tonnes of product was sold to 126 successful bidders, compared with 37,040 MT and 122 bidders at the previous auction.
On May 29, Fonterra announced an opening forecast farmgate milk price for the 2025/26 season of $10.00 per kgMS, with a wide forecast range of $8.00 - $11.00 per kgMS.
The forecast for the 2024/25 season was left unchanged at a range of between $9.70kgMS - $10.30kgMS -with a $10.00kgMS midpoint.