Primary sector is driving New Zealand’s economic recovery – Dr Jacqueline Rowarth

Jacqueline Rowarth
By
Adjunct Professor Lincoln University·The Country·
4 mins to read

New Zealand's dairy sector accounts for $25.7 billion and employs around 50,000 people. Photo / Duncan Brown

THE FACTS

  • Dairy contributes significantly to GDP and employment, with income circulating widely in the economy.
  • The agriculture industry bolsters employment in other sectors.
  • New Zealand’s dairy industry employs approximately 50,000 people.

“It’s the economy, stupid.”

This phrase remains both relevant and important, despite its age.

It was coined in 1992 by James Carville, when he was advising Bill Clinton in what turned out to be a successful run for the White House, and has appeared at regular intervals

