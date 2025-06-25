Todd Charteris:
Within the next 10 years, New Zealand agriculture will need to manage its largest-ever intergenerational transfer of wealth, according to a new white paper by agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank.
The new paper Changing of the Guard reveals that over the next decade, over half of all New Zealand farm and orchard owners – approximately 17,320 farmers and growers – will reach the age of 65.
At current land values, the transition of these farmers’ operations represents a conservative estimate of over $150 billion in farming assets that will depend on a successful succession process.
Bridie Virbickas:
Winner of the Emerging Leader Award at the PINZ Awards.
A dynamic young agriculture leader and dairy farmer milking 850 cows in the Bay of Plenty.
Dr Robyn Dynes:
Winner of the Primary Industries Champion Award at the PINZ Awards.
From her lambing beat as a young girl on the family farm in Southland to advising farmers on global trends, best practice and the latest science, the trailblazing farming systems scientist has done it all.
Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:
We catch up with this afternoon’s closing keynote speakers ahead of their address, “Vision for the future of NZ farming from the next generation of farming leaders”.
