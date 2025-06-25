Southland farmer and NZ Pork chair Eric Roy (left) catches up with The Country's Jamie Mackay at the Primary Industries New Zealand Summit.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Southland farmer and NZ Pork chair Eric Roy (left) catches up with The Country's Jamie Mackay at the Primary Industries New Zealand Summit.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay is live from day two at the 2025 Primary Industries New Zealand summit, where he catches up with winners from last night’s PINZ awards.

He also chatted with Rabobank’s chief executive, Todd Charteris, about the bank’s latest report on farm succession.

On with the show:

Eric Roy:

Winner of the pinnacle Outstanding Contribution Award at the PINZ Awards, NZPork chairman Eric Roy has been recognised for 60 years of service to the ag industry.