She’s also a founding trustee of AgRecovery, helping reduce farm waste nationwide, and leads on-farm restoration projects with schools and councils, demonstrating her commitment to sustainability and community.

The Rural Hero Award is always another standout at the event.

This year it was awarded to former Federated Farmers national board member Chris Allen, who died in an accident on his Ashburton farm late last year.

It’s been said that every New Zealand farming family is in his debt for his years of championing rural causes.

The judges acknowledged Allen’s “collaborative nature, persistence and practicality, which meant, as a Federated Farmers leader, his advocacy on freshwater, environmental and biodiversity issues was compelling and effective.

“A top farmer in his own right, he led with humour and knowledge.”

The late Chris Allen was posthumously named Rural Hero at the 2025 Primary Industries NZ Awards. The award was presented to his wife Anne-Marie and children Natalie and Jono.

Meanwhile, Southland farmer and NZ Pork chair Eric Roy was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Primary Industries Award.

Roy’s production, leadership, advocacy and political service to primary industries and rural communities in New Zealand and the wider Pacific spans nearly 60 years.

His work for Young Farmers culminated in his election as world president, and the six-term Member of Parliament has also excelled in roles with Federated Farmers, Pāmu, the Meat & Wool Board and a host of community and charity initiatives.

“Few can match his contribution – Eric Roy is a truly exceptional New Zealander,” the judging panel said.

A Foundation for Arable Research (FAR) initiative to help farmers get the most out of their combine harvesters earned FAR the Technology Innovation Award.

The results of workshops and follow-up one-on-one sessions were spectacular, with improvements in harvest efficiency, productivity, sustainability and profitability.

Farmers reported increases in yields of between 20% and 50%, with one participant describing the initiatives as “the best use of levies ever”.

The Team and Collaboration Award went to Fonterra, LIC, Ballance and Ravensdown for their open data-sharing ecosystem.

Built on key principles of recognising the data belongs to farmers, keeping data secure and letting farmers choose who they share it with, the initiative has saved farmers an estimated 250,000 hours of admin time so far.

Dr Robyn Dyne has won the Primary Industries Champion Award for her research into nitrate leaching and emissions, which has directly informed national mitigation strategies.

She’s helped build uptake of sustainable land-use change and, as a principal scientist, advisor, and board member, has helped keep farmers, scientists, and policymakers working together.

Food, Beverage and Fibre Producer Award winners Chia Sisters use New Zealand fruit and ingredients like kawakawa alongside chia seeds in their health food drinks.

Judges noted their sustainability commitments and innovation through the supply chain, including pioneering pressed juice in returnable kegs, and supporting growers by using hail-damaged fruit.

PacificVet Ltd and co-founder Dr Kent Keitemeyer won the Guardianship and Conservation/Kaitiakitanga Award.

Judges were impressed that the company donated its specialist services to support the Department of Conservation in vaccinating New Zealand’s critically endangered bird species, such as teal and kākāpō.

Their efforts have been pivotal in preserving native birdlife and will help protect gene pools for future generations.