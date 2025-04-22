Starting farming with a big overdraft and bank loan for 2700 ewes and some mixed-age cows meant they didn’t really get ahead in the first year.
Beef and lamb prices had hit rock bottom, so two weeks after giving birth to Charlie, Anna was back to working on the farm with her son.
“I had him in a wee front pack and he would sleep in a cot in the truck, because basically everything that we came to in the farming calendar was being experienced for the first time by Mitch,” she said.
“Mental health-wise, I probably wasn’t in the best place.
“It was so much just having a baby, your first baby, a shock to the system, no sleep, and then having to run a farm.”
With meat and wool prices on the rise now, a good cover of grass going into winter, and Mitch loving the farming journey, things are looking promising this year.
When Country Life turned up, the couple were shifting 650 fine-looking two-tooth ewes onto a paddock of kale.
Charlie was there too, climbing like a monkey onto the bonnet of the farm truck.
“In the sheep yards, he’s started opening all the little gates and climbing up the rails,” Anna said.
“If you’re drafting, you have to keep one eye on him and one eye on the sheep.
One of her favourite images is called “Blue and Gold”, taken while mustering sheep at Lake Heron Station.
“It’s basically these gorgeous tussock hills of gold with blue in the background as you sweep back to the Rakaia and then this tiny little string of Merino sheep wandering around the face of the hill.”