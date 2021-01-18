Lawrence gymkhana attracts 100 horse riders, 50 bikers

Barry Guthrie, of Lawrence, has held a yearly position perched on a shed above the Lawrence gymkhana grounds to oversee and commentate on the annual gymkhana event.
He says he never gets tired of it - "I guess that's what happens when you live in a place your whole life."
A group of nearly 100 horse riders and about 50 motorcyclists arrived at the Lawrence gymkhana grounds yesterday to tear up the dirt and jump over some obstacles.
Lawrence Gymkhana Club secretary Helen Gibbs said the horsey events for the day included a "cowboy challenge, which was like an obstacle course".
"Then there were jumping and pony games, and some gallops around the track, as well."
South Otago Motorcycle Club members tested their skills on a recently completed dirt track at the site.
Club vice-president Adam Robertson said that motorbikes had "always been part of the gymkhana".
"We've upped the ante this year, creating a bit of a safe space for the kids to have a go, giving them a pathway to continue if they want to.