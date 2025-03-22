While I have always planted basil with my tomatoes and calendulas willy-nilly, I have only really just learnt the importance of other companion plants, which can be let go to flower from existing vegetables in your garden.
If you let the odd carrot, fennel, or parsley go to seed, they produce the most wonderful tiny, prolific small flower heads.
These seem to attract beneficial insects that will help to protect your nearby cabbages from pest insects.
The reason is that these tiny flowers are a key source of food for the tiny parasitoids such as Cotesia, whose larvae attack aphids, caterpillars, and other vegetable pests.
You will be surprised what other vegetables you can let go to flower.
Even when you have harvested your broccoli, leave the side shoots from the plant to continue growing and flowering, as parasitoids find these rather delicious also.
Did you know that some vegetables exude an aroma that works much like a GPS, assisting pests to locate them?