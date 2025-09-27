Buying a full punnet of each is simply too much for my small family.

If you’ve never grown red cabbage, I highly recommend giving it a try.

It’s delicious pickled, adds a vibrant crunch to raw salads, and pairs beautifully with duck.

I’ve not yet come across red cabbage in the mixed punnets, but extra seedlings are always easy to share with friends.

The wonderful thing about brassicas is that cauliflower, cabbage, and broccoli all mature at separate times, so planting a mix makes good sense.

Personally, I’m not the biggest fan of plain broccoli, but I do love it in a fresh salad, summer quiche, or stir fry, and don’t forget the stalks, which are lovely steamed.

Cauliflower is endlessly versatile, and cabbage makes the base for wholesome coleslaw, stir fry, or hearty steamed rolls.

Brassicas can be grown from spring through to autumn, and by planting a few every couple of weeks, you can enjoy a continuous supply.

They thrive in well-drained, fertile soil with the occasional boost of compost.

Cauliflowers come in various colours. Photo / Kem Ormond

For best results, give larger varieties plenty of space, 50 to 70 cm apart, so they’re not competing for nutrients, water, or room to grow.

Of course, brassicas do come with their challenges.

They’re a magnet for pests like slugs, snails, and aphids, but the biggest headache by far is the white cabbage butterfly, which loves summer brassicas.

Don’t let that put you off, as wire-framed cloches, organic sprays, and even a good old-fashioned egg-and-caterpillar hunt (great fun for the kids!) can keep them under control.

A maturing row of mixed brassicas. Being smaller, the broccoli is ready for harvest before the cabbage and cauliflower. Photo / Phil Thomsen

Plant your brassicas in a sunny position with a touch of shade, keep them well watered, and avoid sowing in the peak of summer when they’re prone to bolting.

With a little care, you’ll have a steady supply of these hearty, versatile vegetables right through the season and even extras to pass on to family or friends.

Recipe: Raw broccoli salad

I don’t use measurements for this salad, and it always works out.

Just adjust the ingredients according to how big you want the salad.

Ingredients

Good-sized broccoli chopped up into small florets (I do a quick blanch to keep the gorgeous green colour)

4/5 slices of streaky bacon, chopped into small pieces and fried

A couple of good handfuls of dried cranberries or craisins

Half a good-sized red onion, finely chopped

Dressing

½ cup mayo

½ cup non-flavoured oil

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp white vinegar

1 tsp honey

Method

Mix broccoli, cranberries, onion and bacon together.

Mix dressing ingredients and combine.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.