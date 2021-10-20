Increase in minimum hourly rate for Silver Fern meat workers

Photo / ODT File

Silver Fern Farms and the New Zealand Meat Workers Union have announced a lift in the minimum hourly productive rate paid to existing and new employees at all Silver Fern Farm sites to $24 per hour - an increase of almost 10 per cent.

In a statement, NZMWU national secretary Daryl Carran said the rate increase was an important step in addressing misconceptions of meat processing as a low-paid occupation, and in placing a higher value on starting level roles in the industry.

"Recruitment and staff retention have become issues of critical importance across the primary sector and competing industries with simpler systems of pay can appear on face value to be more attractive."

In reality, great training and progression opportunities existed in processing plants, Carran said.

"Workers can grow their skills and in time earn higher amounts, which is important as young people want to buy a house for their family".

Carran said the meat workers union and Silver Fern Farms had been working together to develop options for addressing skills shortages in the sector.

Along with the wage increase, Silver Fern Farms was considering additional approaches to make it a more attractive option for work, general manager operations, Mark Leslie said.

"We've also started rolling out other staff initiatives such as transport options, financial advice, regular staff meat sales, and scholarships for students who are dependents of employees."