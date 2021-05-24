Hundreds of beekeepers to gather in Rotorua next month

Rotorua will host Apiculture New Zealand's annual conference and trade exhibition. Photo / File

Hundreds of beekeepers, and others from the apiculture industry, will gather in Rotorua next month.

For the first time in two years, Apiculture New Zealand's annual conference and trade exhibition will allow them to discuss pressing issues facing the industry and to find the country's best honey.

The event will be held at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre from June 24 to 26, with the theme 'Healthy Bees, Healthy Industry, Healthy Future'.

Apiculture New Zealand chief executive Karin Kos said beekeepers were looking forward to reconnecting and discussing some of the big issues facing their industry, especially after last year's event was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"Beekeeping can be a relatively solitary profession, so people look forward to coming together, learning about the latest bee science and industry developments, catching up with their mates from around the country, as well as putting their honey to the test," she said.

Apiculture New Zealand chief executive Karin Kos. Photo / File

The conference will feature presentations including how climate change is impacting plant and pollinator interactions, advancements in Varroa management and the use of scientific innovations in dealing with threats to bees.

Issues affecting the health of the industry will also be discussed with sessions on the changing global honey market, beekeeping through financially tough times, and using science to find the next big New Zealand honey, are just some of the topics on offer.

A highlight of the conference is the National Honey Competition where honey producers from across the country vie for medals across a range of categories.

Kos said beekeepers were already preparing honey, and other bee-related produce, for this event.

"The competition is a chance to show off the hard work of their bees and to taste what other people have been doing. It is extremely popular with delegates and very highly contested."

Successes in innovation, sustainability, research, and photography in the apiculture industry will also be celebrated at the event.