'Humble' Kiwi onion to undergo extreme makeover

Photo / Supplied

The "humble" Kiwi onion is about to undergo an extreme makeover.

Onions New Zealand and the Ministry for Primary Industries' Sustainable Food and Fibre

Futures (SFF Futures) fund will jointly invest $6.02 million in a six-year integrated programme called "Humble to Hero: Transforming the New Zealand Onion Industry".

The Government will invest $2.83 million in the programme, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor announced today.

"This programme seeks to differentiate our onions from those produced in the rest of the world," O'Connor said in a statement.

Last week the Government announced its Free Trade Agreement with the UK, which will remove the 8 per cent tariff on onions from day one, O'Connor said.

"We're aiming to be the champion nation for producing top-quality onions with low inputs.

A field of onions. Photo / Supplied

"This will include showing we have a reliable and traceable product, tackling industry

greenhouse gas emissions, exploring smarter options to reduce waste, and embedding

sustainable growing systems more widely."

O'Connor said New Zealand had been exporting onions since the 1960s.

"New Zealand's onion industry punches well above its weight globally, and there is still

significant opportunity to expand.

"It's time to move out of the commodity market and capture emerging high-value opportunities.

Onion harvesting. Photo / Supplied

Last year onions brought $137 million of export revenue into the country and the industry was targeting a $31 million increase in export value by 2027, O'Connor said.

"The programme seeks to work with industry, by investing in targeted research and boosting sustainable growing practices."