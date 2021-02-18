Horizons Regional Council approves Joint Climate Action Committee

Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said the joint committee will ensure an effective local government response to climate change in the region. Photo / File

A committee is being formed to "oversee action" on climate change across the Horizons region.

Horizons Regional Council approved the establishment of a Joint Climate Action Committee at its meeting on Wednesday, February 17.

The committee will include representatives from iwi, Horizons and seven territorial authorities.

Horizons Regional Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said climate change is one of the region's biggest environmental challenges.

"While we are uncertain about the pace and scale of climate change, we do know that the Horizons region is already being affected by increasing temperatures, changes to rainfall patterns, river flows, increased drought and ongoing sea-level rise," Keedwell said.

"This joint committee has been established to ensure an effective local government response to climate change in our region. The committee's objectives include the development of a regional climate action plan for adoption by the member councils.

"A changing climate affects our economy and way of life. By working together we can make our communities more resilient and reduce the overall costs associated with climate change."

Horizons and the region's city and district councils signed a memorandum of understanding in September 2019, undertaking to work together in response to climate change. A regional risk assessment to identify climate-related impacts is currently under way. The joint committee will receive the risk assessment finding later this year.

The joint committee's inaugural meeting will be held at Horizons Regional Council on March 30.

Horizons' proposed 2021-31 long term plan, which is due out for consultation soon, includes a proposed new activity for climate change and recommendations for a significant increase in resourcing to tackle climate change in the region.