Heat concerns for livestock being transported prompt 18 complaints over summer

Many of the complaints from the public were able to be quickly resolved, MPI says. Photo / 123RF

Many of the complaints from the public were able to be quickly resolved, MPI says. Photo / 123RF

RNZ

There have been 18 complaints from the public about livestock being transported in unsuitably hot weather over the last two months, says the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

During December and January, the ministry said it also received five referrals from MPI veterinarians based at meat processing plants about stock suffering from heat stress-related symptoms.

MPI animal welfare acting national manager Murray Pridham said many of the complaints from the public were able to be quickly resolved by the ministry contacting the transport company, and sometimes it involved asking them to move trailers parked on the roadside.

But Pridham said seven cases were still under investigation.

In comparison, MPI was contacted 21 times last summer during December and January with similar heat-related animal welfare concerns. There was also one referral from an MPI veterinarian at a meat processing plant.

Pridham said it took heat complaints very seriously.

"It's unacceptable to transport stock if they are going to become heat stressed. There are steps transporters can take to lessen the chance of heat stress, such as not stopping for long periods of time and transporting in cooler parts of the day."

He encouraged anyone with information about potential animal welfare offending to use the ministry's hotline number (0800 00 83 33).

- RNZ