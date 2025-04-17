More than 250,000 hectares of hill country in Hawke's Bay is considered high risk for erosion.

By Gianina Schwanecke of RNZ

Tree planting efforts around Hawke’s Bay hill country farms are paying off, new data shows.

A report presented to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Environment & Integrated Catchments Committee earlier this week found that planting trees and natives helped reduce erosion across the region.

More than 250,000 hectares of hill country in the region is considered high risk for erosion, but poplar and willow plantings can reduce this by up to 70%, and up to 90% with closed canopy forest.

Committee chairwoman Sophie Siers said the data was encouraging and showed that years of erosion control investment by council in partnership with landowners was starting to pay off.