Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Hawke’s Bay farms see erosion drop with tree planting efforts

By Gianina Schwanecke
RNZ·
2 mins to read

More than 250,000 hectares of hill country in Hawke's Bay is considered high risk for erosion.

More than 250,000 hectares of hill country in Hawke's Bay is considered high risk for erosion.

By Gianina Schwanecke of RNZ

Tree planting efforts around Hawke’s Bay hill country farms are paying off, new data shows.

A report presented to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Environment & Integrated Catchments Committee earlier this week found that planting trees and natives helped reduce erosion across the region.

More than 250,000 hectares of hill country in the region is considered high risk for erosion, but poplar and willow plantings can reduce this by up to 70%, and up to 90% with closed canopy forest.

Committee chairwoman Sophie Siers said the data was encouraging and showed that years of erosion control investment by council in partnership with landowners was starting to pay off.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The tree plantings that our regional council’s been running have all been with the aim of keeping soils on the hills, where it belongs.

“The science is telling us that planting in the right places really can stop slips, keep sediment out of rivers, and protect the whenua.

“It’s not just theory, it’s happening out there, on farms and hillsides across Hawke’s Bay.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Analysis from 50 farm sites showed that tree-covered land experienced 1895 fewer landslides - a 7% reduction, with 9% less sediment flowing into rivers.

Siers said planting trees helped make for “more resilient landscapes”, reducing sediment loss, which can impact water quality and lead to downstream flooding due to buildup.

- RNZ

Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country