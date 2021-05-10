Harry the broken harrier hawk wins hearts in Waihi

Kiri and Tatana King of Waihi. Photo / Supplied

Harry the harrier hawk has crash landed into the hearts of the Wilson-King family.

Harry, a korako, is recovering with Waihi bird rescue volunteer Traci Vivian after being rescued by 14-year-old Tatana King and family.

The bird is recovering from a broken leg, two bruised wings and the loss of tail feathers, and is about a third of the weight that he should be.

Traci has been Waihi's voluntary "bird rescue lady" for six years and often picks up the costs of caring for the wild birds that come to her.

She has cared for all sorts of birds after first helping a sparrow.

The latest, Harry, was brought to her after Tatana was working on the Goldfields Railway and saw the bird on the side of the track.

He realised on his third trip on the train that the harrier hawk was in trouble and told his mum Tania Wilson that they had to go and rescue the bird.

Tania says it's like having a newborn - except she's collecting rats, mice and rabbits for his kai.

"I just got back from delivering some food for him and Tracey tells me what he likes and what he doesn't like. He's getting spoilt, it's like having a newborn baby but he's just so lovely.

"I just believe that it was a journey we were all supposed to take, especially my sons, to be able to be part of rescuing a wild animal and nurse him back to life, then be able to set him free."

An Australasian harrier hawk. Photo / Roger Smith

Tatana wanted to keep the bird but the family and those caring for Harry are being careful not to allow the hawk to become domesticated.

"I told Tatana, he's not a pet, he lives in the wild and he doesn't belong to us. I don't believe in keeping birds or animals in a cage."

Harry was delivered by the family to Waihi Vet Services, where he was X-rayed and treated.

Carolyn Felkel from the vets said he seemed like a "lovely" bird.

"He's also a very lucky bird," says Carolyn.

Waihi vet services has a wildlife fund that receives donations for treatment of wild animals like Harry, whose initial vet bill was paid largely by Tania and her husband Jucey King.

Anyone wishing to donate towards the cost of his care or to donate to the Waihi Vets Wildlife Fund can contact the vet service, and Tania says all unspent money will be used to help other wildlife needing emergency care.

She plans to post a video when Harry's released, to show people what their support has achieved.