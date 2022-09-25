Gore dairy farming family looking to the future

Dairy farmers Doug and Josephine Dodds milk 450 Holstein Friesian cows in Gore. Photo / Supplied

Gore dairy farmers Doug and Josephine Dodds are leading their more than 100-year-old family farm into the future by combining established genetics with more efficient farming infrastructure.

The 200ha farm, on which the Dodds' milk 450 Holstein Friesian cows, was established by Doug's grandfather in 1911 under the name Middlevale Stud. Doug was the third generation to farm the property.

After high school he completed an agricultural degree at Lincoln University before returning to the home farm and going into partnership with his father, supplying town milk for So Fresh in Invercargill.

He eventually took over the farm, and in 1992 married Josephine. Together they carried on the partnership.

They have since moved to seasonal supply with Fonterra.

Josephine comes from a dairy farming background, but from near Dargaville, Northland, where her parents farmed Ayrshire cattle.

Today, the farm is a pasture-based system with some pasture silage fed. Further supplements are used sparingly when required.

Cows are wintered inside throughout the cold Southland winter.

The herd calves at the end of July, finishing in the first week of October, with mating starting shortly after. The herd completes up to 11 weeks of artificial insemination undertaken by Doug himself, an AI technician.

They also AI the heifers for one round.

When selecting bulls, Doug sets some minimum requirements.

"We look closely at fertility and somatic cell count, 'red carding' any bulls that are low in these traits," he said.

"If they are high in these traits, it's a bonus.

"Our current focus is total capacity, udder overall and protein BV. We may change our focus in the future, depending on what's required."

The most heavily used bull in the herd was San Ray FMBeamer-ET S2F, who was producing good, all-round milking cows, he said.

"Beamer daughters are quick to come in and milk, and they mature young,

"Their udders are more on the average side, but they are willing workers and very capacious."

Other bulls selected for this season's mating include Lightburn Blade Gusto, Rivendell MFU Scotch, Meander Shot Alibi-ET S3F, No-FlaDijon42649-ET, Busy Brook Overdraft S2F and Aprilday 602Riptide-ET.

The Dodds' "B" cow family descends from a cow born in 1912 which his grandfather owned.

"A few decades ago, we were also quite heavily influenced by the Pukeroro Stud in the Waikato. We got a few cow families from that stud."

Middlevale has a long association with CRV, with Middlevale cows and heifers selected for planned matings over the years. In the 2022-23 season, four females have been selected.

Middlevale Baron Pablo, breeder proven son of Wenron Baron, entered CRV's sire team in its early years and was used extensively in the late 1970s.

Other bulls catalogued include Middlevale TEF Zulu S3F, Middlevale MOF Mohican, and Middlevale Minte Brave, selected as part of the Genetic Leaders joint venture programme.

Doug said they were regular classifiers of their cattle, which was useful for providing information when selling or purchasing stock.

"The change to linear assessment has made the process more objective. Conformation is an important feature in improving dairy cows."

Doug said they were planning on making the farm more user-friendly.

"We currently have two farms side-by-side with two sheds, so we would like to close down the two sheds and build one central, 54-bail rotary shed,

"We will have the capability to increase cow numbers a bit. We are also selling and leasing 50 bulls annually, an aspect of the operation we will reduce over time."

The farm was on the banks of the Mataura River, and flooding had been a challenge over the years, he said.

"When it does flood, we can have up to 95 per cent of the farm underwater, which has a massive effect on the business,

"We are keen to bring new technology into the shed, such as cow collars, and the ability to feed in the shed when required.

"These are just more tools to have in the toolbox to improve cow management."

Farm facts

Owner: Doug and Josephine Dodds

Location: Gore

Farm size: 200ha

Cows: 450 Holstein Friesian cows

Production: 400kgMS/cow

Stud name: Middlevale