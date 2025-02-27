Chris Dickson on his way to winning the open speed shear on the first night of the 2025 Golden Shears in Masterton. Photo / Pete Nikolaison

The top guns were blasted aside as Masterton shearer Chris Dickson won the open speed shear on the first night of the 2025 Golden Shears in Masterton.

With former winners Jack Fagan, of Te Kuiti, and fellow Masterton shearer Paerata Abraham eliminated along the way, Dickson shore the first of the crutched and bellied sheep in last night’s final in just 14.726 seconds.

Welsh shearer and regular workmate Llyr Jones did his best to snatch the $800 purse, but fell just short with 14.91s, while Southland shearer Brett Roberts’ time was 16.804s.

Fagan, who won the world’s richest speed shear prize of A$20,000 ($22,160) three weeks ago, was fourth, based on placings in the semi-finals.