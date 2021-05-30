Gearing up for dairy farm Moving Day in Tararua

It is important to make plans to ensure all stock will reach target body condition score by moving day.

For dairy farmers, it's moving week this week.

Around 5000 dairy farm households move every year to new farms and jobs for the start of the new dairy season on June 1, known as Moving Day.

Farm owners, sharemilkers, employees and their families pull off this incredible feat every year – moving cows, equipment, vehicles and household possessions to take the next step in their careers.

Farmer Pauline Kean says standing off stock before moving them means the animals are more comfortable and travel better.

"Farmers know from experience a successful move involves excellent forward planning, communication and teamwork," said DairyNZ farm performance general manager Sharon Morrell.

"A key area of focus this year will be ensuring all animal movements are recorded in NAIT."

All movements of dairy cattle must be recorded in the NAIT system to ensure animals can be traced for biosecurity purposes. It's important to know where stock have been in the case of a disease outbreak, so they can be quickly traced and slow down any potential spread of disease.

"Another focus area will be following Covid-19 requirements to keep everyone safe," said Ms Morrell.

Keeping records of everyone helping with the move is recommended to support contact tracing if someone gets sick.

DairyNZ will put advice on the dairynz.co.nz website if changes to alert levels impact Moving Day requirements.

Moving animals:

Farmers are committed to treating their animals with care and respect as they are prepared for transport and then physically transported. A comfortable and safe journey for animals helps ensure they arrive at their destination fit and healthy. This includes milking lactating cows on the day of transport.

It is recommended someone is available once the cows are unloaded to check they are okay after their journey. It is helpful for everyone involved to be calm around the cattle to lower their stress levels for animal care reasons and easier loading, transporting and unloading.

A checklist for transporting cows for farmers and transporters is on the DairyNZ website. It covers planning, day of transport and animal care.

Moving people:

Farmers, employees and contractors all working together is what makes moving week such a great success. DairyNZ recommends regular communication with everyone involved in the move – before, during and after.

It's important to ensure staff have enough time to be prepared, pack and clean. If needed, farmers can adjust rosters and hours of work to achieve this.

Keeping people refreshed during moving week with food and snacks, and making time for breaks, helps maintain energy levels.

It's also important to ensure signed employment and tenancy agreements are in place in advance, and sharemilker /contract milker contracts are signed by both parties.

Another great idea is to introduce new people to the area to relevant businesses, local farming groups and community groups to help settle in.

Moving house:

Tips for moving house include getting in touch with insurers before the move. Getting a professional house cleaner to do a full house clean may take some of the pressure off.

Another option is to check if it's possible to have 24 to 72 hours between families/tenants leaving and arriving, to give everyone room to move.

Moving Day guidelines and templates:

Moving Day guidelines and templates are available on the DairyNZ website at dairynz.conz/movingday.

These include:

•Guidelines: covering planning and movement of people, animals, equipment and household items. There is also guidance on communicating with contractors.

•Templates: including a Moving Day Planning Document to help plan ahead, and a Moving Day Participation Record (to keep track of who is helping with each move in case Covid-19 tracing is required).

■ For support or to talk to a DairyNZ consulting officer, contact DairyNZ phone 0800 4 DAIRYNZ (0800 4 324 7969) or email info@dairynz.co.nz. For NAIT information and assistance, call OSPRI 0800 482 463.