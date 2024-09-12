The value of the New Zealand horticulture industry is around $7.48 billion (2023/24).

Outgoing chief executive Nadine Tunley said last month that Horticulture NZ wanted to help all New Zealanders, in towns and cities across the country, connect with where their fruit and vegetables come from.

She said this was especially important when food played a key role in people’s lives and in bringing together families and friends.

“We know Kiwis believe in an honest day’s work and getting on with it - that’s exactly what growers are doing every day, rain, hail or shine.”

Tunley said this resulted in “some of the best food on earth”.

The video showed the process that food went through to get from growers to the table, she said.

“The surprises of weather, the research, planning, science, soil, teams, dedication and the passion.

“We want New Zealanders from all walks of life to support our horticulture sector and stand with us in delivering fresh, high-quality produce.”

Tunley said growers faced challenges, including extreme weather events, government regulations and rising production costs.

“Every day, I see growers displaying resilience and resolve to overcome these obstacles so they can continue to produce nutritious fruit and vegetables for Kiwi dinner tables.

“We want New Zealand to join us on this journey.”

Grower profile: Avocadoes

An aerial view of an avocado orchard.

The main growing region for avocado in New Zealand is the Bay of Plenty situated in the North Island.

This area is known for its warm climate and fertile soil.

Whangārei and the Far North are also favourable growing regions.

The industry consists of 1350 growers who collectively manage over 4000 hectares of mainly the Hass variety of avocados.

A number of packhouses, fruit marketing companies and exporters are involved in the industry to market and sell New Zealand avocados both in New Zealand and overseas.

More information can be found on the HortNZ website.



