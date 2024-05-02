Horticulture NZ chief executive Nadine Tunley has resigned.

Nadine Tunley has resigned as chief executive of Horticulture New Zealand, saying it was not an easy decision.

“I love the job and the team and working with dedicated and passionate growers, but the role is bigger than the time I can commit to it moving forward,” she said.

“I want to restore my work-life balance and explore new opportunities.”

Her last day at Horticulture NZ will be Friday, August 30.

Tunley said she had worked closely with the board during the past three years to ensure Horticulture NZ had a strong team, structure and direction.

“With the commodity levy referendum in May-June, it is now time to hand over to someone with fresh energy to take HortNZ forward.”

Board chairman Barry O’Neil said it was disappointed to see Tunley go because she was a valued chief executive.

He said the board agreed with Tunley that the timing was right for her departure, with the commodity levy proposal about to be voted on.

“The board recognises the huge contribution Nadine has made during her tenure in the role, notably her steadfast leadership during very challenging times for many of our growers including the Covid lockdowns and Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastation.

“Whilst dealing with these extreme events, she continued to drive the internal organisation through the transformation necessary for it to succeed, as well as to open the door for further alignment within the horticultural industry’s levy organisation landscape.

“The quiet relentlessness of this role, acting as a key interface between government and growers, has required 150 per cent of her and the board accepts Nadine’s decision that it is time for her to seek a better work-life balance.”

The board has begun the recruitment process for a new chief executive.

“We look forward to introducing the new chief executive to growers and other key stakeholders at the New Zealand Horticulture and RSE Conferences in Tauranga at the end of August,” O’Neil said.