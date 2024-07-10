By RNZ
Ngāi Tahu Holdings is selling off the harvesting rights of its West Coast forest estate.
The new joint venture, Fiera Comox, 85%, and Ngāi Tahu, 15%, have bought a 35-year cutting right to 45,500 hectares of forestry blocks between Westport and Franz Josef.
The whenua (land) is not included in the sale, which is only for a single rotation of cutting rights, whereafter the forests return fully to Ngāi Tahu ownership.
Based in Canada, Fiera Comox is a global private asset management firm with forestry assets in the United States, Canada, Scandinavia, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.