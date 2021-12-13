FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2022: Waikato Bay of Plenty regional finalists announced

Reuben Connolly of Te Kawa West Young Farmers and his family. Photo / Supplied

Waikato Bay of Plenty regional finalists have been chosen for season 54 of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

Eight competitors were chosen from three district contests, including one virtual competition.

The finalists are:

BNZ AgriBusiness Partner and drystock farm manager Stephen Brunskill

Dairy farmer Chris Poole

Dairy farm manager Connor Steens

Contract milker Danielle Hovmand

50/50 share milker and 2021 Bay of Plenty runner up Share Farmer of the Year Josh Macdonald

Dairy, sheep and beef farmer and 2021 Waikato Share Farmer of the Year Reuben Connolly

Reporoa Young Farmer Brayden Schroder

Te Kawa West Young Farmer Daisy Higgs

They will go head to head and will battle it out for the title of Waikato Bay of Plenty FMG Young Farmer of the Year on Saturday, March 5.

Connolly, who was also runner up New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year for 2021 said he signed up this year to give the contest a go and was looking forward to having "a bit of fun".

The father of four grew up on a drystock farm in Otorohanga, which he now leases.

"In June 2016 we moved to Otorohanga to a 280 cow farm as part of an equity partnership," he said.

"We also took on the lease of my parent's drystock farm, where we now rear and graze our own young stock, beef stock, small Hereford stud and 700 sheep.

"We are currently leasing both the dairy farm and dry stock farm with help from two full-time staff and of course the children."

For the regional final contest, conveners Danielle Imlig and Luke Hartnell will create challenges that contestants may come across in their day-to-day movements throughout the rural community.

"We will be encompassing a large range of different agricultural sectors within our regional Young Farmers Clubs. This will give a more level playing field for all competitors involved," Imlig said.

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said the competition improved every year, even with Covid-19 challenges.

Coppersmith said season 54 will test competitors to see "who's up for it'" and that last year's entry numbers had already been exceeded.

"All of our volunteers and conveners right across the country have created some incredible challenges so far, with regional final season expected to take that to another level."

All FMG Young Farmer of the Year events operate in accordance with the Government's Covid Protection Framework and will require vaccine passes.

FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2022 Waikato Bay of Plenty regional final results

Piarere district contest

1st - Reuben Connolly - Te Kawa West Young Farmers

2nd - Chris Poole - Te Kawa West Young Farmers

3rd - Stephen Brunskill - Hamilton City Young Farmers

Te Puke district contest

1st - Josh MacDonald - Te Puke Young Farmers

2nd - Braydon Schroder - Reporoa Young Farmers

3rd - Connor Steens - South Waikato Young Farmers

Hamilton City district contest

1st - Danielle Hovmand – Ngarua Young Farmers

2nd - Daisy Higgs - Te Kawa West Young Farmers