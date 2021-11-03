FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2022: Aorangi regional finalists announced

First-time competitor, Five Forks Young Farmers' Alice Perry. Photo / Supplied

Aorangi's regional finalists have been chosen for season 54 of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

The preliminary stages of the contest have wrapped up for the region, with the top eight competitors selected out of 27, across two district contests - Aorangi North and Aorangi South.

Aorangi North finalists are dairy farmer Peter O'Connor, DairyNZ extension partner Hugh Jackson, senior machinery operator Lachlan Angland and irrigation management technician Jess Cunliffe.

Aorangi South finalists are new mother and casual shepherd Alice Perry, shepherd Tom Adkins, sheep beef dairy and walnut farmer James Hurst and Five Forks Young Farmers' Daniel Durdle.

They will go head-to-head at the Aorangi Young Farmer of the Year regional final on Saturday, February 26, in Fairlie.

The winner will qualify for the Young Farmer of the Year grand final in July, in Whangārei.

First-time competitor, Five Forks Young Farmers' Alice Perry, said she'd give the regional final her best.

"I consider myself a jack of all trades, master of none! I love to be busy and give most things a go," she said.

This included triathlon, horse riding, sled-dog racing and volunteer firefighting.

"You name it, I've probably tried it," Perry said.

The 29-year-old has raced in the World Triathlon Championships and made it into an Athleta (American activewear) catalogue skijoring, running and snowshoeing with her huskies.

Perry has also run up the Auckland Sky Tower as part of the Firefighter Stair Climb fundraiser for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ.

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said the competition improved every year, even with Covid-19 challenges.

"We've already exceeded last year's entries across the country, despite the fact that entries for a number of district contests are still open."

Coppersmith said season 54 will test competitors to see "who's up for it'".

"All of our volunteers and conveners right across the country have created some incredible challenges so far, with regional final season expected to take that to another level."

She hoped the country will have shifted to the Covid-19 Protection Framework by January, and said all events would strictly follow the Government guidelines at the time.

FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2022 Aorangi regional final results

Aorangi North

1st - Peter O'Connor, Hinds Young Farmers

2nd - Hugh Jackson, Hinds Young Farmers

3rd - Lachlan Angland, Pendarves Young Farmers

4th - Jess Cunliffe, Pendarves Young Farmers

Aorangi South

1st - Tom Adkins, Upper Waitaki Young Farmers

2nd - James Hurst, Five Forks Young Farmers

3rd - Daniel Durdle, Five Forks Young Farmers

4th - Alice Perry, Five Forks Young Farmers