FMG announces new chief executive officer Adam Heath

Adam Heath is FMG's new chief executive officer. Photo / Supplied

Rural insurer FMG has announced Adam Heath as its new chief executive officer.

Heath is currently the executive general manager, insurance solutions at Suncorp New Zealand, and is accountable for its general insurance portfolios under the Vero brand.

FMG's board chair Tony Cleland said FMG was "thrilled to have secured someone of Adam's calibre".

Heath had a strong background in general and life insurance, banking and telecommunications, Cleland said.

"Added to this, Adam is a leader who empowers those around him, shares FMG's values and has empathy for the mutual model and the rural sector."

"We know Adam will be a great fit for FMG and ably lead the organisation through its next chapter."

Heath said he had long admired FMG as an iconic New Zealand and rural brand, and was looking forward to "being part of the Mutual's long and proud history of supporting rural communities".

FMG was already a successful and well-run organisation, Heath said.

He was impressed it was "not resting on its laurels in that regard".

"It has an ambitious growth strategy and wants to improve further to support clients and members in an increasingly digitalised world."

"I'm really looking forward to meeting our teams and clients across the country and finding out more about what it means to be a part of this organisation, as we shape the next exciting path forward."

Heath also acknowledged his time over the last eight years with "the fantastic team of professionals" at Suncorp New Zealand.

"I know that business is in good hands, and I wish the Suncorp team every success for the future".

Heath will starts as chief executive of FMG on 20 December 2021, replacing Chris Black, who will remain in the role until then.