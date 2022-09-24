Five minutes with Waitane Young Farmer Aidan Carter

Waitane Young Farmers member Aidan Carter. Photo / Supplied

Southern Rural Life's Shawn McAvinue spends five minutes with Waitane Young Farmer and clay target shooting fan Aidan Carter (20), of Mandeville.

Are you a farmer?

I'm working full-time as a builder in Gore, but I live on my family's sheep and beef farm, a couple of kilometres out of Mandeville, which I work on in the weekends.

How did you go at the New Zealand Young Farmers competition in Whangarei in July?

The Otago Southland region won the best region award. I placed third in the clay target shooting tournament and me and Upper Manuherikia Young Farmers Club member Shane Sanders won the best team award in the shooting.

Aidan Carter competes in a clay target shooting tournament during a New Zealand Young Farmers competition in Whangarei in July. Photo / Supplied

Congratulations. How was the clay target shooting tournament?

About 20 people were competing and the rain was coming in sideways.

How did you get into clay target shooting?

I did a lot of it at Gore High School and when I left school I continued it as a hobby.

Are you a keen duck-shooter?

Of course I am, I'm from Southland. Duck-shooting was my only practice for the tournament because I was too busy to go to a club. Ducks don't fly straight and neither did the clays in Whangārei on that day.