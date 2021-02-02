Fire crews battling large scrub fire at Brunswick near Whanganui

Multiple crews are at the fire on Campbell Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters are battling a scrub fire on Campbell Rd in Brunswick near Whanganui.

Multiple fire crews are at the scene as well as a helicopter with a monsoon bucket.

The fire appears to be burning in a large valley, with large areas of burnt scrub visible.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a burn-off has got "a bit out of control" and crews are trying to find the best entry point to combat the blaze.

Crews were alerted just after 2.30pm to the 30m by 10m fire.

No buildings or structures are threatened.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket is assisting firefighting efforts. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fran Morgan, who lives next door to the area on fire, said she was concerned it would spread to her property.

"We were sitting in the sun and saw the flames behind the trees. We were worried it was going to spread to our property.

"I believe it was a controlled burn off, but the wind got up, that was his problem."