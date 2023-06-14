The Country's executive producer Rowena Duncum gets her photo taken with host "Jamie Mackay" at Fieldays. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, it’s day one of Fieldays 2023. Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National Party leader, Christopher Luxon; before the show is almost hijacked by a feisty Winston Peters, leader of NZ First.

On with the show:

Chris Hipkins:

The Prime Minister has had a “pretty good” morning at Fieldays so far. He insists He Waka Eke Noa isn’t dead and ponders whether this could alienate farmer voters in an election year. He also talks about scrapping a proposed fertiliser tax and the government finally delivering on its 2020 promise to tighten up the conversion of farmland to forestry.

Tim Myers:

Norwood’s chief executive says he really enjoyed this morning’s KPMG breakfast, although he thought some of the messaging in the business advisory firm’s 2023 Agribusiness Agenda, was “a little bit tired”.

Christopher Luxon:

National’s leader comments on his “wet, whiny” remarks and says his party’s emissions policy is not kicking the can down the road. He also says He Waka Eke Noa is dead before expertly dodging Mackay’s enquiries into whether he will team up with Winston Peters or David Seymour. He then left to a round of applause from the Fieldays crowd.

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra talks about how on-farm costs, and China’s economy, are affecting farmers. He also promises Mackay a milkshake at the co-op’s site after the show.

Ian Proudfoot:

KPMG’s global head of agribusiness discusses the “massive opportunity” in front of New Zealand’s agricultural sector - if only it could get over its “inherent anxiety” about the future. He also says working collaboratively is the way forward for He Waka Eke Noa, before explaining why New Zealand needs to “flourish in the grey” when it comes to biotechnology. He encourages people to read KPMG’s 2023 Agribusiness Agenda and give feedback.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader says he is expecting “a bumper crowd” for a public meeting he’s holding in Cambridge on Sunday. He then strongly denies David Seymour’s Act Party is cutting his lunch, before quoting the Bible and responding to hecklers in the crowd.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank’s chief executive says the bank still supports He Waka Eke Noa but only if it is “workable, fair and equitable” across the sectors. He also discusses interest rates; and challenges for the dairy industry.

