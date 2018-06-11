This year marks the 50th Fieldays. Photo / Stephen Barker/Barker Photography and NZ National Fieldays Society

Free buses are among the options for those heading to the 50th Fieldays at Mystery Creek this week.

Organised by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society and Waikato Regional Council, the travel plans will allow Fieldays ticket-holders to ride free on all Hamilton and regional (Huntly, Paeroa, Te Aroha, Morrinsville, Raglan, Cambridge and Te Awamutu) bus services to and from the transport centre. They can then catch the free Fieldays bus from the Hamilton Transport Centre out to Mystery Creek.

There will also be free Park & Rides based in the northern carpark at The Base in Hamilton and the Cambridge BMX Club where people can present their Fieldays ticket, park their car and leave it to catch a Fieldays bus, departing every 30 mins between 8am and 11am for Gate 1 at Mystery Creek.

Those wishing to drive themselves to the event are advised to take care when using the roads surrounding the Mystery Creek area and be aware of traffic management and delays.

For an idea of travel times head to http://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/waikato/traffic-dashboard.

If you'd rather not travel by road, you can take to the air with preferred supplier Helicorp or jump on the Waikato Explorer, departing from the Hamilton Gardens and disembarking at Gate 7 Jetty.

For a speedy arrival Camjet is also departing Narrows Lane Tamahere, also disembarking at the Gate 7 Jetty. For all departure information and to book please see helicorp.co.nz waikatoexplorer.co.nz or camjet.co.nz.

Find out more about buses, transport and parking at https://fieldays.co.nz/visitor-info/.