Field day at an award-winning farm

The rolling hills of Te Karoa Farm, this year's supreme Ballance award winner. Photo / supplied

Kāeo farmers Jeff Martin and Helen Linssen will host a field day at their supreme Ballance award-winning property, Te Karoa Farms, on Wednesday November 4.

The guest speakers will be Northland bull farmer and techno system guru Dennis O'Callaghan, The Watt Shop's Darren Hill, on alternative power solutions that safeguard production and complement the environment, Brett Stansfield, from Environmental Impact Assessments, on the importance of understanding and improving water ecology with simple testing regimes, and Northland Regional Council land management adviser Jenny Gillanders on achieving environmental goals.

The day will start at 10am with registration and a cuppa, followed by the presentations and a farm tour (clean four-wheel-drive vehicles only), lunch and a chance to talk to the hosts and presenters.

The venue (The Lake, 20 Te Ranga Rd), will be signposted from State Highway 10. RSVP to Rachel Jukes, rachel.jukes@beeflambnz.com, phone (027) 203-9800.