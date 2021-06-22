Feilding student's dedication to agriculture rewarded with scholarship

Agricultural scholarship winner Olivia Buick. Photo / Supplied

Agcarm scholarship winner Olivia Buick loves everything about agriculture.

Born and bred on a sheep and beef farm just out of Feilding, Buick said she started "delving deeper" into agriculture at the local high school, which had two farms.

She gained a diploma in robotic milking and helped manage the school's milking operations.

"As far as I know, it's the only school in the southern hemisphere with that robotic technology," Buick said.

"I couldn't imagine myself anywhere else. I've done so much better because I went to an agricultural high school."

The work she did at Fielding High School ensured Buick was familiar with her AgriCommerce lectures at Massey University.

She was now in her second year of the degree, and majoring in agricultural economics.

Buick was interested in finding profitable ways to sustain production, and to address the misperceptions of agriculture and its practices.

"My whole life, I have been involved with agriculture and have learned to love the complexity of the combination of environmental, economic, social and governmental factors in plant and animal production."

It was amazing how these factors and sheer hard work acted in unison to "create the backbone of the New Zealand economy," Buick said.

Buick wanted to use her degree to predict the effect that negative perceptions of agriculture had on consumer demand, prices, profitability and the overall economy.

She also wanted to be a part of the solution.

"I have every intention of researching environmental, social and economic issues on behalf of the industry and advising producers on viable, sustainable solutions."

Buick was the Teen Ag Representative on the Manawatu/Taranaki Young Farmers Board, after being the Sheriff and vice-chair.

She enjoyed networking with industry professionals and organising events ranging from "skills days to pub crawls, and everything in between".

"I have been humbled by the learning and networking opportunities I have been presented with in return. I've always got someone I can call if I need casual work or help with an assignment."

Buick will use her $2500 scholarship win from Agcarm to help fund her course fees and living costs.

She said the scholarship offered a "financial stress relief", and allowed her to spend more time studying and less time working.

Agcarm chief executive Mark Ross said the association was pleased to support someone so enthusiastic about agriculture and driven to improve the sector.

"She is a champion for the industry."

In her spare time, Buick enjoyed cycling and working on her family farm.

"I work on the farm for fun," she said.