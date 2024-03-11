Federated Farmers’ latest Farm Confidence Survey shows the mood has recovered slightly from the record lows of 2023.

Federated Farmers’ latest Farm Confidence Survey shows there’s been a positive shift in the rural mood since 2023 when confidence reached its lowest point in the survey’s 15-year history.

“It’s good to see the first improvement in farmer confidence for quite some time now,” Federated Farmers national president Wayne Langford said.

However, Langford wanted to clarify that it was only a “slight improvement” that was “coming off a very low base”.

“I wouldn’t say farmers are feeling more confident yet - they’re just feeling less unconfident.

“Confidence is no longer going backwards, but it’s still in the gutter.”

Langford said farmers were struggling with high inflation, high interest rates and lower commodity prices, and the impact of those on their profitability.

“Most farmers are still feeling that general economic conditions are bad, and most are still making a loss,” he said.

“Where we are seeing a shift is in the number of farmers who expect things will improve in the next 12 months.

“So, times are tough, but there’s a sense of cautious optimism.”

Compared to last July, the January 2024 survey shows more farmers expect their production and spending to increase, and fewer farmers expect their debt to increase, in the 12 months ahead.

Langford said there were several drivers behind the confidence recovery.

“Inflation is slowing, interest rates are high but have hopefully peaked, and commodity prices - at least for dairy - seem to have stabilised.

“We’ve also seen a change of government in the last six months, with a real commitment to roll back some of the more impractical and expensive regulation that’s undermined farmer confidence.”

He’s optimistic this is the start of a genuine, steady increase in confidence.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Wayne Langford on The Country below:

“I think we will see confidence continue to lift in the year ahead, helped by an easing of unnecessary regulatory pressure on farmers.

“It’s all about cutting red tape, making compliance on-farm easier, and getting our primary sector humming again.”

The survey identified that farmers’ biggest concerns are debt; interest and banks; farmgate and commodity prices; regulation and compliance costs; climate change policy and the ETS.

Langford wasn’t surprised to see interest rates as the top concern.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of farmers who are getting work off-farm just to make ends meet,” he said.

“It’s exactly why Federated Farmers have been calling for an independent inquiry into rural banking.

“Farmers need to know why interest rates for rural lending have gone up so much more than for residential.

“That margin between rural and residential has shifted significantly and it’s left farmers feeling confused and frustrated.”

He encouraged any farmers who may be struggling to reach out for support.

“Even though we’re talking about a slight confidence lift, it’s still extremely tough for farmers out there, so please reach out to the likes of Federated Farmers and Rural Support Trust if you need help.”

Read the January 2024 Federated Farmers Farm Confidence Survey results at fedfarm.org.nz/FarmConfidence.

Federated Farmers Farm Confidence Survey, January 2024 - key points