Farmers' confidence in the economy is at the lowest level recorded in Federated Farmers surveys since they started in 2009. Photo / Sarah Ivey

A recent survey of over 1000 dairy, sheep, beef and arable farmers has found that confidence is at historic lows, says Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford.

The Farmer Confidence survey was conducted in July 2023 - prior to Fonterra’s announcement last week that it was slashing $1 from the 2023/24 forecast milk price.

Langford said farmers were dealing with a lot at the moment, including high interest rates, “huge” inflation and a steep decline in both the meat and milk prices they received for their products.

He said farmers were also facing “an unprecedented level” of regulatory change that had heaped on costs, undermined profitability and created uncertainty.

“Unfortunately, all of these challenges have arrived at the same time, which just compounds the pressure farmers are feeling – it’s just not sustainable.

“We have real concerns about farmer wellbeing and what this might mean for farming families and rural communities.”

Langford said this could have a knock-on effect on the wider New Zealand economy.

“When farmers aren’t profitable or feeling confident, they stop spending money and try to cut any costs they can from their business, and the implications of that flow right through the economy.”

The survey found the four biggest concerns for farmers were debt, interest and banks, regulation and compliance costs, and climate change and Emissions Trading Scheme policy.

“This is the second successive farmer confidence survey to set a new record low, with a steep decline over the last six months – so we’re sounding the alarm,” Langford said.

“This should serve as a wake-up call for all political parties, banks and processors that something needs to urgently change.”

He said there needed to be “a real focus” on reducing the costs and the uncertainty farmers faced.