Clinical symptoms of facial eczema include restless animals, a drop in production, and peeling skin.

Clinical symptoms of facial eczema include restless animals, a drop in production, and peeling skin.

COMMENT

By DairyNZ

The good growth conditions, with adequate moisture, have seen a spike in spore counts at spots across the Waikato, which means increased risks of facial eczema (FE).

Forecast cooler weather may help reduce these, but for now, all animals should be at full dose rates for zinc.

Fonterra offers a free ZincCheck for suppliers that tests bulk milk to monitor zinc levels in your herd.

Now would be a good time to collect samples from four of your own paddocks for monitoring.

Talk to your vet for more details

Clinical symptoms include restless animals, a drop in production, and peeling skin.

Not all animals affected with facial eczema (FE) show physical signs (i.e. clinical FE) although liver damage (i.e. subclinical FE) may have occurred.

It is estimated that for every clinical case, there will be 10 cows with subclinical FE.

Milk production of animals with subclinical FE can be depressed by up to 50 per cent.

DairyNZ Farmwatch for week ending March 15.

Blood tests can be used to monitor the extent of subclinical FE.

Badly damaged liver tissue will not regenerate.

Further problems may occur when the animal is under stress (e.g. calving).

See Facial eczema - DairyNZ for more details.